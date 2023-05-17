Eat and drink at the Potawatomi Zoo this Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for an adult-oriented event this weekend? Well, the Potawatomi Zoo will be hosting its annual food and beverage sampling event for those 21 and older.

“Eat and Drink at the Zoo” starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, when the zoo will close to the public.

Tickets to the event include unlimited food and drink samples, a variety of zoo keeper chats, a photo booth, and unlimited rides on the Potawatomi Zoo Express and Endangered Species Carousel. The event will also see two musical guests perform: the South Bend Symphony Orchestra and Jake from Starheart.

“We believe the zoo is a great experience for everyone. Events like this give adults a chance to visit the zoo and try something different,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “Plus, all of our zoo fundraisers provide critical support to the Zoo’s annual operating expenses.”

Some of the vendors include Mission BBQ, Texas Roadhouse, Fresh Thyme Market, Franky’s Tacos, The Cellar Winery, Ironhand Vineyard, Allie’s Café and Catering, Two Fillies on the Move, Sweet G’s Ice Cream, and more!

Tickets start at $90 for general admission.

To learn more about the event, including purchasing tickets, click here.

