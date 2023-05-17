Culver teacher with viral TikTok following talks science of ice cream

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Culver Academies chemistry teacher, with millions of TikTok followers, is serving up something sweet: the science of ice cream.

On Wednesday, Phil Cook showed 16 News a special way of making ice cream in a lab, using liquid nitrogen to freeze the ice cream instead of incorporating rock salt.

Note: Cook urges viewers not to try the experiment at home due to the precautions required with liquid nitrogen use; Cook is a trained professional.

For the Wednesday demonstration, Cook mixed half-and-half, vanilla flavoring, cane sugar, and liquid nitrogen.

“The clouds that you see, is water vapor from the air that is condensing around the ice cream as it freezes,” described Cook.

Liquid nitrogen has a temperature of -196 °C, causing the mixture to become ice cream within seconds.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Cook is teaching a free online course about the science of ice cream. He will teach people how to make the frozen dessert at home using a rock salt method.

The course can be replayed on the Varsity Tutors YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified
Eduardo Alvarado (left) and Ernesto Arellano (right)
2 charged in deadly Mother’s Day shooting in South Bend
Shawna Glosser, 27, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in serious bodily...
Woman sentenced to 9 years for neglect after child drowns in bathtub
New South Bend daycare to operate 24 hours a day
SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend

Latest News

A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family
A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family
A Place to Call Home: Three Sisters, Two Parents, One Family
South Bend school officials discuss clear backpack policy on May 17, 2023.
South Bend school officials discuss clear backpack policy
Hoosier Lottery introduces new way to play with ‘Cash POP’
South Bend school officials discuss backpack policy
South Bend school officials discuss clear backpack policy