Cass Co. prosecutor speaks out against bills preventing life sentences for Michigan juveniles

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz is speaking out against proposed legislation that would change how some convicted murderers are punished in Michigan.

State lawmakers are considering bills that would stop anyone under the age of 19 from receiving a sentence of life without parole when convicted of first-degree murder.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, if the bills pass, the life offenses committed by juveniles before the age of 19 would carry a a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 60 years. That would allow for the possibility of parole after 10 years behind bars, regardless of the severity of the crime.

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan is concerned this would be unfair to victims’ families and dangerous for Michigan communities.

In a release sent to 16 News Now on Wednesday, Fitz said “criminals who have committed first-degree murder should face the possibility of the ultimate consequence, a life without parole sentence.”

There are two sets of bills: One in the Senate and one in the House. Both are before committees.

Fitz is asking Michigan residents to call their lawmakers and ask them to oppose the measures.

