Benton Harbor man takes plea deal in shooting death of girlfriend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man who was facing an open murder charge in the shooting death of his girlfriend in Benton Township last summer has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Tyrell Taylor, 31, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder and one count of felony firearms.

In exchange for his plea, the prosecutor dropped his remaining charges, which included being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, and two more counts of felony firearms. The prosecutor also agreed not to charge Taylor as a violent habitual offender.

Investigators say Anecia Triplett, 33, of Benton Harbor was shot inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of Norton Avenue on July 20, 2022, after the two argued outside a residence.

According to The Herald-Palladium, the prosecutor estimated sentencing guidelines for Taylor will fall between 22.5 and 37.5 years minimum, plus two years for the felony firearms charge. Other than that, there is no sentencing agreement in the plea.

Tyrell Taylor
Tyrell Taylor(The Herald-Palladium)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

