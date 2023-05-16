Woman sentenced to 9 years for neglect after child drowns in bathtub.

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County judge gave a woman a nine-year sentence after her infant daughter drowned in a bathtub on Monday.

Shawna Glosser, 27, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. Glosser will serve six years in prison, with the last three years of the sentence being suspended. Glosser will also serve two years on probation.

According to court documents, first responders were called to her Rochester apartment on August 11, for a report of an eight-month-old girl, later determined to be Glosser’s daughter, not breathing.

Glosser told officers she “made a bad mom move” and left the baby alone in a baby seat in the tub. When she came back, the baby was face down in about six inches of water.

It wasn’t clear how long the eight-month-old girl was left alone. The child was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In a plea agreement, a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison, was dismissed.

