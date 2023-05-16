Woman sentenced to 50 years for murder of 17 year old

Alexis Willocks
Alexis Willocks(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman is facing five decades in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl.

Alexis Willocks, 21, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday after a jury found her guilty of murder and criminal recklessness on March 29. Willocks was scheduled to serve probation after completion of the sentence, with five years suspended.

Both were teenagers at the time of the incident — Willocks was 19, while Henderson was 17. Henderson was sitting in a car with her boyfriend near Randolph Park when she was fatally shot.

In a press release, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office extended its condolences to the family of Anika Henderson.

