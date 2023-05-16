Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton teen

Conner Grace
Conner Grace(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old out of Bluffton.

Conner Grace was last seen last Tuesday, May 9, at 8:30 a.m. wearing a dark colored hoodie, tight black jeans, and a gold chain.

Conner is 5′7″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Conner’s whereabouts, please call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Crews to pave more than 80 South Bend streets

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
City officials say crews will begin paving this week.

News

Police reveal new details about unidentified body found off Lake Michigan in 1988

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The body was exhumed in November 2021 to collect a DNA sample for CODIS entry and forensic genetic genealogy.

News

Bike to Work Week underway in South Bend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Cyclists gathered at the John Hunt Plaza Tuesday morning for the annual free pancake breakfast.

News

Clouds and some sun today with a pleasant day for Michiana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Clouds to start with more sunshine later today

Latest News

News

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-16-23

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures will be pleasant today and clouds and sun.

News

YWCA honors three SJC women with 2023 Racial Justice Awards

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Pastor Ivy Butler and Bernice Freeman received the YWCA Sojourner Truth Award, and Shay Davis received the Ella Baker Woman Arising Award.

News

Glenn takes on Marian baseball

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

LaGrange County to bring new artwork installations to Shipshewana

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The grant money will be used to install two new murals and one 3D place marker for visitors to create “Instagrammable experiences.”

News

New art installations headed to Shipshewana

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Woman sentenced to 9 years for neglect after child drowns in bathtub

Updated: 12 hours ago