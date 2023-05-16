Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton teen

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old out of Bluffton.

Conner Grace was last seen last Tuesday, May 9, at 8:30 a.m. wearing a dark colored hoodie, tight black jeans, and a gold chain.

Conner is 5′7″ and weighs 110 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Conner’s whereabouts, please call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

