Presentations on Portage Manor proposals denied; task force disappointed

By Samantha Albert and Monica Murphy
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In February, St. Joseph County Commissioners voted to close Portage Manor, a living facility that houses individuals with disabilities and mental illness.

After the community expressed their concerns, a task force came together to create proposals of what could be done instead.

The Portage Manor Task Force ended up creating a 10-page document that explained four different viable solutions for the county to consider.

The options include: forming a public-private partnership; getting more funding to update the current building; building a new facility; and partnering with a non-profit and transferring ownership.

During a meeting Tuesday, they were denied the option to give a formal presentation.

“Wish we could have had a chance to present that formally. We informally presented that to Carl last week and gave it to commissioners and council last week,” said Mark Catanzarite, who is a St. Joseph County Council Member and also serves on the task force.

Commissioner Derek Dieter said this item was never going to be discussed during the meeting because it was not on the agenda.

“We never called for a presentation. All we asked for were proposals, so I don’t know how a presentation got out there in the community,” said Dieter.

“I think there are details and minutia that need to be explained per person that you can’t really read,” said the Portage Manor Task Force’s Co-Chair, Jason Critchlow.

The Task Force stated that they were looking forward to sharing their ideas and the reasoning behind it, but according to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Commissioner President Carl H. Baxmeyer stated that presentations would not be necessary, as the commissioners “can read.”

“They started this; they could’ve closed it 8 weeks ago but they asked us... I think the feeling in the room is the individuals of the task force would say, they were asked to do this. They gave up their weekends, they gave up their weeknights, they worked really hard over 8 weeks, and now the moment has come to produce their findings, and suddenly the commissioners are saying, thanks but no thanks, just give us the piece of paper and we’ll read it later,” Critchlow said.

The task force believes that if they were able to provide explanations and answer questions about their proposals, commissioners, and experts would be able to pick the best possible option easier.

“The majority of people in the room would like to see the county maintain operations of Portage Manor but maybe contract with a private entity to run the operational aspect of it,” Critchlow said.

The four proposals submitted by the task force, are one, for the county to maintain control over operations of the facility while contracting a private entity to run it, the second being that a private entity take over operations completely with some funding from the county, the third option being that the county could create a non-profit organization and transfer owner ship to it, and the fourth and last option being that they close down the facility at its current location and create a new Portage Manor elsewhere.

“The public hasn’t really had the opportunity to hear that discussion, the council hasn’t really had the opportunity to hear that discussion, that’s why we thought that was going to be occurring tonight,” Critchlow said.

The task force now hopes that the 1,500 signatures on their petition and their hard work speaks for itself.

Tonight’s meeting marked the deadline for proposals to save Portage Manor, which will be posted on the county website for industry experts to review.

County officials say the council plants to vote on the future of Portage Manor at a meeting next month.

