Power restored for thousands of I&M customers south of Mishawaka, South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Power has been restored for thousands of Indiana Michigan Power customers on the south side of South Bend and to the south of Mishawaka after they were left in the dark on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,500 were without power at one point in the Gilmer Park area of South Bend, while more than 1,100 more were left in the dark in the area of Meadow’s Edge Elementary School on Kern Road near Bremen Highway.

As of Tuesday evening, I&M’s outage map shows that the vast majority of customers in those areas now have their power back.

