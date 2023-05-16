Power restored for thousands of I&M customers south of Mishawaka, South Bend

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Power has been restored for thousands of Indiana Michigan Power customers on the south side of South Bend and to the south of Mishawaka after they were left in the dark on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,500 were without power at one point in the Gilmer Park area of South Bend, while more than 1,100 more were left in the dark in the area of Meadow’s Edge Elementary School on Kern Road near Bremen Highway.

As of Tuesday evening, I&M’s outage map shows that the vast majority of customers in those areas now have their power back.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Medical Moment: Trauma centers in rural areas

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Crime

Jury trial underway for Warsaw teenager accused of rape, battery

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Hector Rosales, 19, is charged with two counts of rape, as well as strangulation, intimidation, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

News

Notre Dame baseball takes on Northwestern at Wrigley Field

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Task force upset about inability to present Portage Manor proposals

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The St Joseph County Commissioners denied the task force’s ability to present the proposals they've been working on for the last two months to save Portage Manor.

News

2 charged in deadly Mother’s Day shooting in South Bend

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Eduardo Alvarado and Ernesto Arellano are both charged in connection with the death of Bruno Sanagustin.

Latest News

News

Paving work begins for over 80 streets in South Bend

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Jury trial underway for Warsaw teenager accused of rape, battery

Updated: 1 hour ago
The alleged attack happened on June 26, 2022.

News

Fire at Cedar Glen Apartment Homes under investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
No injuries were reported in the blaze, but SBFD says two units suffered major damage and three other units have smoke damage.

News

First Alert Forecast: Cooler Wednesday and staying dry through Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Skies will remain clear on Wednesday and Thursday

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

4 injured including 8 month old, 3 year old in crash by Riverside RV

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Four people were injured, including an eight month old and a three-year-old boy, after a three-car crash on Monday morning.