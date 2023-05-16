New South Bend daycare to operate 24 hours a day

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend business called Bright Beginnings will soon begin operating through the dark of night.

Bright Beginnings Childcare figures it will be more in tune with the needs of families today when it starts operating around the clock on weekdays starting June 12.

“You know, I thought 24-hour care would be great. It’s not really provided in the community and so we just want to make sure that parents who are working second and third shift have options for quality care,” said company founder Ramal Taylor.

The new business hours will run from 5:30 a.m. on Monday through 12 p.m. on Saturday, with a new take on how the added time will be spent.

“Currently all of our students are gone at 6:00 p.m., so, we would have dinner at 6:30 p.m. we will have circle time, and more education and learning activities in evenings, some outdoor play, a snack and they would lie down at 8:30 p.m. and by 9:30 p.m. it should be quiet.”

Bright Beginnings was pushing the envelope from the get-go, when it opened its South Michigan Street location in 2016.

In those pre COVID days, the hours ran from 5:30 a.m. through 11:00 p.m.

The business is now ready to turn back the clock and bump up the business hours for both full and part-time childcare consumers.

“We are also offering a drop-in care program so where maybe you already need care, you know, one day a month, or for date night, or you know, if you have a meeting in the evening. Some parents just want to go to the grocery store by themselves and just have a break so we just want to be the provider that parents can count on,” Taylor said.

More information on Bright Beginnings can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend
1 killed in Sunday night shooting in South Bend
3 dead, 2 hurt after car crashes into tree in Elkhart County
Crews search the St. Joseph River for Shirani Simpson last Monday, May 8.
Police: Body recovered from St. Joseph River could be missing Berrien Springs mother
The Elkhart community has lost three young lives after a fatal crash over the weekend.
Police investigation underway after 3 killed in Toledo Road crash

Latest News

Mishawaka students celebrate Special Olympics Unified Champions Day on May 16, 2023.
Mishawaka students celebrate Special Olympics Unified Champions Day
Mishawaka students celebrate Unified Champions Day.
Mishawaka students celebrate Unified Champions Day
Despite entering the ACC Tournament on the bubble and getting upset in the first round, the...
Irish softball ready to get to work for NCAA regionals
The Irish are hoping the Friendly Confines will be friendly to them on Tuesday night in their...
Irish in the Friendly Confines: ND faces Northwestern at Wrigley Field
Woman sentenced to 50 years for murder of 17 year old