New South Bend daycare to operate 24 hours a day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend business called Bright Beginnings will soon begin operating through the dark of night.

Bright Beginnings Childcare figures it will be more in tune with the needs of families today when it starts operating around the clock on weekdays starting June 12.

“You know, I thought 24-hour care would be great. It’s not really provided in the community and so we just want to make sure that parents who are working second and third shift have options for quality care,” said company founder Ramal Taylor.

The new business hours will run from 5:30 a.m. on Monday through 12 p.m. on Saturday, with a new take on how the added time will be spent.

“Currently all of our students are gone at 6:00 p.m., so, we would have dinner at 6:30 p.m. we will have circle time, and more education and learning activities in evenings, some outdoor play, a snack and they would lie down at 8:30 p.m. and by 9:30 p.m. it should be quiet.”

Bright Beginnings was pushing the envelope from the get-go, when it opened its South Michigan Street location in 2016.

In those pre COVID days, the hours ran from 5:30 a.m. through 11:00 p.m.

The business is now ready to turn back the clock and bump up the business hours for both full and part-time childcare consumers.

“We are also offering a drop-in care program so where maybe you already need care, you know, one day a month, or for date night, or you know, if you have a meeting in the evening. Some parents just want to go to the grocery store by themselves and just have a break so we just want to be the provider that parents can count on,” Taylor said.

More information on Bright Beginnings can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.