More than 1,800 I&M customers without power on south Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 1,800 Indiana Michigan Power customers are reportedly without power on the south side of South Bend.

Nearly 1,500 of those outages are being reported in the Gilmer Park area. According to I&M’s website, power is expected to be restored in this area by 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, more than 400 are reportedly without power just to the northwest of the Gilmer Park outage area. No restoration time is given for this area.

