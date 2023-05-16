More than 1,500 I&M customers without power south of Mishawaka, South Bend

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 1,500 Indiana Michigan Power customers are reportedly without power on the south side of South Bend and to the south of Mishawaka.

More than 1,100 of those outages are being reported in the area of Meadow’s Edge Elementary School on Kern Road near Bremen Highway. Meanwhile more than 400 outages are being reported near the Gilmer Park area.

No restoration times are listed on I&M’s website. Click here to view I&M’s full outage map.

