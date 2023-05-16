Marian falls to Glenn; shares NIC title with Penn

By Matt Loch
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian Knights baseball team falls to John Glenn, 2-1 in eight innings on Monday night. With their loss and Penn’s win over New Prairie, the two teams share this year’s Northern Indiana Conference title.

Marian and Glenn were tied 1-1 at the end of the seventh inning, when an error at second base in the top of the eighth allowed the go-ahead run to score.

The Knights had a runner on the bottom half, when the game ended on a called strike three.

Both Marian and Penn end the season with a 9-2 conference record. Sectionals begin on May 24th.

