LaGrange County to bring new artwork installations to Shipshewana

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Shipshewana is getting a bit of a facelift!

LaGrange County has been named the recipient of four art-related grants, including the Indiana Public Art Activation and the Indiana Placemaking Activation grants, totaling $55,000.

The grant money will be used to install two new murals and one 3D place marker for visitors to create “Instagrammable experiences.” The art installations will be placed around the Shipshewana Flea Market, in front of Farmstead Inn, and Shipshewana’s downtown alleyway.

Progress on the Shipshewana mural. (LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau)

“We understand the direct economic impact of creating beautiful spaces where people can take selfies and post them on their social media pages,” said Sonya Nash, executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “These murals also will reflect the multitude of engagements, fun, and various ways visitors and residents enjoy while shopping downtown or on the Shipshewana Flea Market grounds.”

Amy Psinas working on the "Experience Wall" art installation at the Shipshewana Flea Market in May 2023. (LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau)

The first mural at the Shipshewana Flea Market is expected to be completed by May 22, weather permitting.

