Jury trial underway for Warsaw teenager accused of rape, battery

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury trial began on Monday for a Warsaw teen accused of rape and battery.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, 19-year-old Hector Rosales, also known as Ector Joel Rosales Miralda, is charged with two counts of rape, both Level 3 felonies; and strangulation, intimidation, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, all Level 6 felonies.

The alleged attack happened on June 26, 2022. According to court documents, the victim was asleep when they heard a knock on their door. They told officers they did not respond to the knock and instead got up to use the restroom. Rosales was reportedly in their room when they returned.

The victim then tried to get Rosales to leave, but he reportedly wouldn’t do so until they sat down on their bed and gave him a hug. After the hug, Rosales allegedly pushed the person onto the bed and got on top of them.

According to prosecutors, Rosales put his hand on the person’s throat when they tried to scream for help, causing pain and difficulty breathing. Rosales then reportedly told the person he would strangle them if they did not stop screaming.

Rosales then forcibly had sexual intercourse with the person. During the assault, Rosales allegedly got sick, which allowed the victim to grab their phone and call for help.

Rosales admitted to being in the victim’s room, but says he was let inside by the victim when he knocked. He told officers the two of them made out but that he blacked out from drinking too much and could not remember anything else.

Later in the interview, Rosales said the victim noticed he was drunk while they were having sexual intercourse and asked him to stop, so he said he grabbed his clothes and left.

The jury trial is expected to continue Wednesday.

Hector Rosales, also known as Ector Joel Rosales Miralda (Warsaw Times-Union)

