Fire at Cedar Glen Apartment Homes under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on South Bend’s east side.

The South Bend Fire Department was called just before 10 a.m. to Cedar Glen Apartment Homes off E. Jefferson Boulevard and 25th Street, which is near St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Parish and School.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but SBFD says two units suffered major damage and three other units have smoke damage.

A busy stretch of Jefferson was temporarily closed as emergency crews responded to the fire, but the street has since been reopened.

Viewer submitted photo of Tuesday morning's fire at Cedar Glen Apartment Homes. (Doug Kroll)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.