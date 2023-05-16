Emergency crews called to fire at Cedar Glen Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on South Bend’s east side.

The fire was reported just after 9:50 a.m. at Cedar Glen Apartment Homes off E. Jefferson Boulevard, which is near St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Parish and School. The fire appeared to come from a second-story window.

A busy stretch of Jefferson was temporarily closed as emergency crews responded to the blaze, but the street has since been reopened. Crews cleared the scene around 11:45 a.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

