Emergency crews called to fire at Cedar Glen Apartments

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on South Bend’s east side.

The fire was reported just after 9:50 a.m. at Cedar Glen Apartment Homes off E. Jefferson Boulevard, which is near St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Parish and School. The fire appeared to come from a second-story window.

A busy stretch of Jefferson was temporarily closed as emergency crews responded to the blaze, but the street has since been reopened. Crews cleared the scene around 11:45 a.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Crews to pave more than 80 South Bend streets

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
City officials say crews will begin paving this week.

News

Police reveal new details about unidentified body found off Lake Michigan in 1988

Updated: 1 hour ago
The body was exhumed in November 2021 to collect a DNA sample for CODIS entry and forensic genetic genealogy.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Conner Grace was last seen last Tuesday, May 9, at 8:30 a.m.

News

Bike to Work Week underway in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Cyclists gathered at the John Hunt Plaza Tuesday morning for the annual free pancake breakfast.

Latest News

News

Clouds and some sun today with a pleasant day for Michiana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Clouds to start with more sunshine later today

News

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-16-23

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures will be pleasant today and clouds and sun.

News

YWCA honors three SJC women with 2023 Racial Justice Awards

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Pastor Ivy Butler and Bernice Freeman received the YWCA Sojourner Truth Award, and Shay Davis received the Ella Baker Woman Arising Award.

News

Glenn takes on Marian baseball

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

LaGrange County to bring new artwork installations to Shipshewana

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The grant money will be used to install two new murals and one 3D place marker for visitors to create “Instagrammable experiences.”

News

New art installations headed to Shipshewana

Updated: 13 hours ago