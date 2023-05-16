Crews to pave more than 80 South Bend streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are set to begin paving more than 80 streets across South Bend as part of the city’s first phase of its 2023 paving season.

The work is part of the city’s “Rebuilding Our Streets Plan,” which is in its third year. The plan is a multi-year strategy to fix streets that have failed and to determine ways to maintain them in good condition over time.

City officials say crews will begin paving this week. Once crews begin work on a street, it will take approximately three to five days to complete paving.

You should expect delays and possible detours while streets are being repaved. Streets will be closed during working hours (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and signage will be posted prior to the start of construction so residents and businesses are aware of the upcoming work.

More than 30 streets are expected to be announced later as part of the second phase of work.

The 2023 paving season is expected to wrap up sometime in November. You can follow the city’s progress by clicking here.

The city’s 2023 paving list is included below:

#-E

27th Street from Pleasant Street to Mishawaka Avenue

27th Street from Mishawaka Avenue to Wall Street

32nd Street from Mishawaka Avenue to railroad tracks

33rd Street from Wall Street to Mishawaka Avenue

Ameritech Drive & Cleveland Road intersection

Birdsell Street from Orange Street to Linden Avenue

Bowman Street from Michigan to Main streets

Bruce Street from Kemble Avenue to Webster Street

Calvert Street from Miami Street to Mumford Court

Calvert Street from Brookfield to Olive streets

Colfax Avenue from Clemens Street to Mayflower Road

Corby Boulevard from Notre Dame Avenue to South Bend Avenue

Devonshire Drive from Chevy Chase to Winding Wood drives

Donald Street from High to Miami streets

Donald Street from Vernon Street to Twyckenham Drive

Dubail Street from Jackson to Magnolia streets

Dunham Street from Illinois to Sheridan streets

Dunham Street from Falcon to Wellington streets

Eastmont Drive from Riverside to Northlea drives

Edwards Street from Swygart to Walnut streets

Elmer Street from Frederickson Street to Lincoln Way West

Eunice Drive from Colfax to McKinley avenues

Ewing Avenue from Meade to Olive streets

F-L

Fairview Avenue from Michigan to Main streets

Fairview Avenue from Meade to Kaley streets

Farneman Avenue from Michigan to Carroll streets

Fisher Street from Kaley to Dunham streets

Fremont Street from Orange to Lawton streets

George Avenue from Sample Street to dead end

Grant Street from Orange Street to Linden Avenue

Harris Street from Western Avenue to Huron Street

Hartman Drive from Rosemary Lane to dead end

Hawkins Court from Danbury Drive to cul-de-sac

High Street from Altgeld to Victoria streets

Hill Street from Colfax Avenue to Jefferson Boulevard

Hillsdale Road from Caroline Street to Hilltop Drive

Huron Street from Dundee to Kentucky streets

Irvington Street from Prairie Avenue to Kaley Street

Jackson Street from Calvert Street to dead end

Jackson Road from Fellows to Miami streets

Jennings Street from Main Street to dead end

Kaley Street from Victoria Street to Prairie Avenue

Kemble Avenue from Prairie to Indiana avenues

Kerr Street from Chapin Street to dead end

Kettering Drive from Crestwood Boulevard to dead end

King Street from Kessler Street to dead end

Kosciuszko Street from Western Avenue to Ford Street

Lake Street from Ford to Dunham streets

Leer Street from Irvington Avenue to Twyckenham Drive

Locust Road from Prairie Ave (SR 23) to Assumption Drive

M-R

Magyar Court from Brookfield Street to alley

Maple Street from Thomas Street to Western Avenue

Marietta Street from Dubail to Dayton streets

Marquette Avenue from College to Huey streets

Meade Street from Western Avenue to Ford Street

Miami Street from Ireland Road to Calvert Street

Oakside Street from Michigan to Main streets

Pagin Street from Hine Street from Linden Avenue

Queen Street from Sherman to Portage avenues

Rainbow Drive from Southlea Drive to cul-de-sac

Reo Drive from Clemens Street to Mayflower Road

Riverside Drive from Joyce to Northview drive (parking lane only)

Roosevelt Street from Cushing Street to Sherman Avenue

Rosemary Lane from Edison Road to Charles Street

Rush Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Broadway Street

S-Y

St. Joseph Street from Donmoyer to Farneman Avenue

Sample Street from Sheridan Street to Bendix Drive

Sancome Avenue from LaPorte Avenue to Lincoln Way West

Scholum Street from Western Avenue to alley

Sheridan Street from Voorde Street to Lincoln Way West (parking lane only)

Smith Street from Huey to Olive streets

Southeast Drive from Irvington Avenue to Greenwood Drive

Southlea Drive from Lilac Road to Eastmont Drive

Springbrook Drive from Hillsdale Road to Woodmont Drive

Sterling Street from Rose Street to Cabot Drive

Sullivan Court from Erskine Manor Hill to cul-de-sac

Sunnyside Avenue from McKinley Avenue to Rockne Drive

Sutton Place from Hampshire Drive to cul-de-sac

Vassar Avenue from Diamond Avenue to Wilber Street

Vernerlee Lane from Kettering Drive to Rose Street

Vernon Street from Calvert Street to Donald Street

Victoria Street from Meade to Kaley streets

Warren Street from Western Avenue to Ford Street

Washington Street from Ironwood to Tuxedo drives

Wenger Street from Fellows to High street

Werwinski Street from Wilber to Brookfield streets

Westmoor Street from Goodland Avenue to Bendix Drive

York Road from Ireland Road to dead end

