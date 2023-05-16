Clouds and some sun today with a pleasant day for Michiana

Temps warm into the mid 70s once again
More clouds than sun to start the day.
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: More clouds than sun through the first half of the day, then becoming partly cloudy later. Highs in the mid 70s, but much cooler near the lake where temps will be in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine but cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend
1 killed in Sunday night shooting in South Bend
3 dead, 2 hurt after car crashes into tree in Elkhart County
Crews search the St. Joseph River for Shirani Simpson last Monday, May 8.
Police: Body recovered from St. Joseph River could be missing Berrien Springs mother
Fire heavily damages Granger home

Latest News

A nice day today with added clouds
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-16-23
Pastor Ivy Butler and Bernice Freeman received the YWCA Sojourner Truth Award, and Shay Davis...
YWCA honors three SJC women with 2023 Racial Justice Awards
Glenn takes on Marian baseball.
Glenn takes on Marian baseball
The concept design for the Shipshewana mural.
LaGrange County to bring new artwork installations to Shipshewana