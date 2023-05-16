Blood donors offered free admission to Potawatomi Zoo in May

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is partnering with the Potawatomi Zoo to help save lives.

If you donate blood in May, you’ll receive free admission to the zoo. One donor each week will also be drawn to win a Potawatomi Zoo membership, which will give unlimited admission to the zoo for one year.

If you’re interested in donating, make an appointment at any of the South Bend Medical Foundation Donor Centers in Michiana or at one of their remote blood drives by clicking here or calling 574-234-1157.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds.

You’re asked to drink plenty of water and eat a healthy iron-rich meal prior to donating.

(South Bend Medical Foundation)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Lupus Awareness Month

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
May is Lupus Awareness Month, and the Lupus Foundation of America says around 1.5 million Americans have a form of lupus.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Smoking, health anxiety, mood swings

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Back pain, insulin, probiotics

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Statin intolerance, when to see a doctor, back acne

Updated: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Endometriosis, blood thinners & aspirin, growing out of allergies

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Vitamin questions, sugar-free sweeteners, chest pain

Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Allergy questions, getting kids to eat healthy, dementia

Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Diabetes medication, Botox, doctors’ visit anxiety

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Franciscan Health to make masks optional at all facilities

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Masks will be optional for visitors, patients, and staff, with some exceptions starting next week at all facilities in Indiana and early April in Illinois.

Health

Ask the Doctor: ADHD medicine shortage, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, fatigue

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us on 16 News Now at Noon every Tuesday to answer your medical questions.