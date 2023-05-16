Blood donors offered free admission to Potawatomi Zoo in May

(WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is partnering with the Potawatomi Zoo to help save lives.

If you donate blood in May, you’ll receive free admission to the zoo. One donor each week will also be drawn to win a Potawatomi Zoo membership, which will give unlimited admission to the zoo for one year.

If you’re interested in donating, make an appointment at any of the South Bend Medical Foundation Donor Centers in Michiana or at one of their remote blood drives by clicking here or calling 574-234-1157.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds.

You’re asked to drink plenty of water and eat a healthy iron-rich meal prior to donating.

(South Bend Medical Foundation)

