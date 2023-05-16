Bike to Work Week underway in South Bend

Bike to Work Week
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bike to Work Week is underway across the United States.

And in South Bend, events will take place through May 21.

Cyclists gathered at the John Hunt Plaza Tuesday morning for the annual free pancake breakfast.

Dustin New, the president of the South Bend Bike Garage, said the purpose of the week is to get more people on bikes.

“Encourage people to at least try commuting to work, one less car on the road,” said New. “And then get some exercise as well.”

To view the list of events taking place in South Bend for Bike to Work Week, click here.

