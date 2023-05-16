5 injured, including 4 boys, after box truck rear ends buggy in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people were hurt, including four boys, after a buggy was rear ended by a box truck in LaGrange County on Monday morning.

Deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 9 a.m. to the area of State Road 9 and County Road 500 South in Wolcottville on reports of a crash involving a box truck and a horse and buggy.

When they arrived, the found the occupants of the buggy — one man (driver) and four boys — laying along the side of the roadway. Two of the boys, ages 10 and 2, were flown to the hospital with head injuries. The other two boys, ages 8 and 4, and the 33-year-old driver were taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that were less serious.

There is no word on any of their conditions at this time. There is also no word on the condition of the horse pulling the buggy.

The driver of the box truck, a 27-year-old Ohio man, was not hurt in the crash.

During the investigation, it was found that the box truck driver was adjusting his GPS unit and did not notice the horse and buggy in front of him begin to slow down. He told deputies that he tried to brake to avoid the collision but ended up striking the back of the buggy.

