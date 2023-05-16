4 injured including 8 month old, 3 year old in crash by Riverside RV

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people were injured, including an eight month old and a three-year-old boy, after a three-car crash on Monday morning.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to Riverside RV around 10:41 a.m. on reports of a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

A crash report details that an 18-year-old girl driving a Chevy Equinox with the eight month old and three-year-old boy was headed east on U.S.-20 when she took her eyes off the road “for only a short amount of time.” When she looked back at the road, a 28-year-old man driving a Chevy Trailblazer was stopped in the roadway. The man told police he was waiting on U.S.-20 for westbound traffic to clear so he could turn into Riverside.

The teen was unable to avoid the Chevy. The crash then pushed the Trailblazer into a Chevy Silverado belonging to a 36-year-old man.

The teen, the children, and the 28-year-old were taken to the hospital for neck and head pain. The 36-year-old was uninjured in the crash.

All of those involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

