2 charged in deadly Mother’s Day shooting in South Bend

Eduardo Alvarado (left) and Ernesto Arellano (right)
Eduardo Alvarado (left) and Ernesto Arellano (right)(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting on South Bend’s west side on the night of Mother’s Day.

Police were called around 8 p.m. to the 400 block of S. Carlisle Street. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, identified as Bruno Sanagustin, 29, of Elkhart. Sanagustin was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following a review of the investigation, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two men in connection with Sanagustin’s death.

Eduardo Alvarado, 20, of Elkhart is charged with murder and a firearm enhancement. The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years, while the sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

Ernesto Arellano, 20, of Elkhart is charged with assisting a criminal (Level 5 felony) and battery resulting in bodily injury (Class A misdemeanor). The sentencing range for a Level 5 felony is one to six years, while the sentencing range for a Class A misdemeanor is up to one year.

Alvarado and Arellano are currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. They are both expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

New details from charging documents:

According to charging documents, Sanagustin was involved in a confrontation outside El Tecate Restaurant with Alvarado and Arellano.

A review of video surveillance recovered from the area shows Alvarado firing a handgun at Sanagustin several times. It also shows Arellano pushing Sanagustin and pinning him against a vehicle. While Sanagustin was pinned, Alvarado is seen on the video pistol-whipping him before shooting him at close range.

Afterwards, Alvarado and Arellano ran away and fled the area in a white Dodge Charger. Before entering the vehicle, Alvarado is seen throwing an item, later identified as a handgun, towards the backyard of a nearby home.

Both men were identified by multiple witnesses at the scene and located several hours later in Elkhart County. They were both detained at taken to the police station in South Bend.

At the station, Arellano admitted to witnessing his friend, Alvarado, shoot Sanagustin outside the restaurant. Arellano also admitted that he had confronted Sanagustin about a necklace that had been stolen from him about a week ago because he was upset and wanted it back.

Arellano told police that he and Alvarado were heading to Chicago until a family member called to tell that that police were looking for them. He also said they had taken the hubcaps off the Dodge Charger to make it look less recognizable.

Alvarado initially denied having a gun and firing it during his interview with police. However, he later admitted to shooting Sanagustin several times. Alvarado said he got scared and fled the scene and didn’t know what to do next.

You can read more from the charging documents in their entirety below:

Eduardo Alvarado

Ernesto Arellano

