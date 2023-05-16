1-year-old dies months after being found unconscious in day care pool

A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.
A 1-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious in a day care's pool in October.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child has died months after being found unconscious in a swimming pool at a Mississippi day care.

The Byram Police Department confirmed the victim died on April 28 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Police Chief David Errington said the child had been on life support since October after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool at the Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare Center and Christian Academy.

WLBT reports the case is being taken to a grand jury Tuesday to determine whether criminal charges will be brought up in the matter.

A report from the Mississippi State Department of Health showed the day care failed to comply with numerous childcare regulations and was fined.

The child’s mother filed a lawsuit in November alleging the victim and other children were left outside unattended on the day of the accident.

The complaint states the child was able to access the swimming pool area through a fence, which did not have a secured barrier. The child then fell into the pool and was unable to crawl back out. He was reportedly missing for 10 minutes before he was found by Little Blessings employees.

Court documents also state the day care was locked at the time, meaning the children could not get back inside.

The Little Blessings day care remains closed.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend
1 killed in Sunday night shooting in South Bend
3 dead, 2 hurt after car crashes into tree in Elkhart County
Crews search the St. Joseph River for Shirani Simpson last Monday, May 8.
Police: Body recovered from St. Joseph River could be missing Berrien Springs mother
The Elkhart community has lost three young lives after a fatal crash over the weekend.
Police investigation underway after 3 killed in Toledo Road crash

Latest News

FILE - Solar panels work at the DTE O'Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022. The House...
Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base