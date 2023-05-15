What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week features a wide variety of tastes, including stuffed meatloaf, spaghetti, and more!

  • Chicken Dinner (Osceola United Methodist Church - 431 N. Beech Road) Wednesday, May 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Grilled chicken, baby red mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert, drink. Cost: presale tickets, $10 (call the church or stop by); at the door, $12. Call 574-679-4435.
  • Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, May 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.
  • Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, May 18, kitchen opens at 3 p.m. - Stuffed meatloaf. Carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.
  • Fish Fry (Crumstown Conservation Club - 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty) Friday, May 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Dine-in: all you can eat, limited salad bar. Carryout: limited to 8 pieces. Cost: $13. Price is subject to change.
  • Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, May 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
  • Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, May 19, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
  • Hand Breaded Baskets (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Friday, May 19, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Pork tenderloin, chicken sandwich, or chicken strips and fries $7. Substitute onion rings for $1 more. Dine-in and carryout available. Join the indoor corn-hole tournament at 8 p.m., $10 per person. Call 574-288-3335.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, May 19, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Call 574-289-4459.
  • Pork Chop Dinner Buffet (MR Falcons - 3212 Keller Street, South Bend) Friday, May 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Advance tickets: adults, $16; children, $8; call the club 574-288-1090 or Sarah at 574-904-4644. Carryout available.
  • Spaghetti Supper (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, May 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic toast, ice cream. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.
  • Fish and Chicken Fry (Claywood Event Center - 13924 N. 1100 W., Nappanee) Saturday, May 20, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Semi-annual benefit for West Hastings and Country Island School. Bake sale also. Dine-in includes pie and ice cream. Carryout of fish and chicken available. Drive-thru. Cost: Donation.
  • Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, May 22, lunch and dinner. Food and live music.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

