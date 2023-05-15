South Bend families enjoy Mother’s Day in the park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Mother’s Day across the country, but right here in Michiana, instead of brunch, many families decided to celebrate outdoors at our local parks.

WNDU stopped by St. Patrick’s County Park and Howard Park in South Bend to learn how families celebrate and honor our nurturing and loving moms.

Despite a light drizzle, it was a beautiful weather day to be outside with the family at St. Patrick’s Park.

“It means a lot considering I have four kids, and they’re my world,” says Emily Castaneda. “And I don’t know what I’d do without them; sometimes, I don’t know what to do with them either.”

Families say they wanted to go to their favorite place to enjoy their favorite people; their mommas.

“It’s a beautiful park, and it’s close by,” Castaneda said. “My family all wanted to come here; we thought it would be the best place because of the trails and the playgrounds, and it’s just a beautiful place.”

Other families took the opportunity to grill out at a nearby pavilion, explaining what Mother’s Day means to them.

“We’re celebrating Mother’s Day,” says Corrina Sims. “So, we’ve got my mom, my aunt, and all of our kids just hanging out. I think it’s just a day to celebrate what mothers do every day; just get more recognition; I think they need it.”

At Howard Park, after being asked if she was having a joyful Mother’s Day, young Victoria tells us that she considers her single dad and sole caretaker to be both dad and mom.

“Getting this for this special day, you know, just a hug, it’s all I could ask for, and as long as I can set a good example for them and be there to mentor them, I think I’ve done my job,” says honorary mother JJ Kampa.

Speaking of his daughters, Victoria and Kamila, he says being a single parent isn’t always easy, but it is more than rewarding.

“You know, you look at them running around and putting a smile on their faces; I mean, what else could you ask for.”

To all the mothers, grandmothers, bonus moms, moms-to-be, and honorary moms, Happy Mother’s Day from WNDU.

