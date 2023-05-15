Potawatomi Zoo offers moms free admission on their day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo celebrated moms of Michiana with a free admission into the park.

Families got the chance to check out all the animals including some of the newest attractions like the giraffes.

One mom saying that mothers’ day is a time for relaxing and spending time with family.

“I think it’s time to think about what’s most important in life and to kind of sit down and enjoy time with your family and to just be able to relax a little bit and sleep in a little bit,” said mother Lauren Gaskill.

The Potawatomi Zoo is open every day from 10-5.

