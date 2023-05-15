Police seek help identifying body that washed ashore in New Buffalo in 1988

(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities in southwestern Michigan are trying to identify the body of a woman that was discovered in rocks off Lake Michigan more than 35 years ago.

Michigan State Police say the unidentified body washed ashore in New Buffalo on April 8, 1988. It was exhumed in November 2021 to collect a DNA sample for CODIS entry and forensic genetic genealogy.

Police say the data collected in 2021 was recently reexamined using newer forensic methods. The results indicate the body is that of a black female. While investigators have never been able to identify her, they had believed up until this point that she was a white female.

The body is further described as a middle-aged female, 40 to 60 years old, who is approximately 5′5″ and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is thought to have been wearing a wig or extensions (braided), which had been pulled from the scalp.

She was wearing jeans, a bra, and black boots but no top. The woman had a porcelain bridge replacing a front tooth, which is dental work that was considered experimental at the time.

If you have any information that could help identify this woman, please call the MSP Niles Post at 269-683-4411 or the New Buffalo Police Department 269-469-1500.

Press Release from Michigan state Police:

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post, in coordination with New Buffalo Police Department, are again reaching out to their southern Lake Michigan coastal partners and residents requesting assistance to help with the identification of a recovered body. Thirty-five years ago, an unidentified body washed ashore on the New Buffalo breakwater of Lake Michigan on April 8, 1988.

The unidentified body was exhumed November 9, 2021, to collect a DNA sample for CODIS entry and forensic genetic genealogy. Dental records are on file for comparison to known missing persons as well. Recently, the data collected in 2021 was reexamined using newer forensic methods. The results indicate the body is that of a black female. Investigators have never been able to identify her, but believed up until this point that she was a white female.

The body is further described as a middle-aged female, 40 to 60 years old, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is thought to have been wearing a wig or extensions (braided), which had been pulled from the scalp.

Clothing worn was described as a pair men’s size 38 denim blue jeans with a wide double-ring type, striped cloth belt. Underneath the jeans, she was wearing red, white, and blue shorts with full-length panty hose. She was not wearing a top but did have on a sandy colored front-clasped, heavy-duty brassiere. She also was wearing black zippered, top ankle boots. There was no mention of socks or underwear present.

During the initial autopsy, it was discovered this individual underwent a hysterectomy as she was missing her uterus, bilateral tubes, and ovaries. There’s also a singular scar stretching from her pelvis to naval. No other scars, marks, or tattoos were present.

A forensic dental health examination indicated the overall presence of excellent dentistry. The examining doctor noted that this individual likely did not smoke nor drink alcohol excessively due to the lack of staining observed. This same doctor also believed this individual may have come from an upper socioeconomic group based on the porcelain bridge replacing a front tooth. He indicated this type of work was considered experimental at the time and was probably performed within the preceding five years of her death.

During the exhumation, authorities were assisted by Western Michigan University WMed Anthropology Department, Hannah Friedlander, MSP Human Remains Analyst, and MSP Bomb Squad.

Please disseminate this information to anyone who may be able to help identify this individual, as there is little known information about her.

