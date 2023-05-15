Police reveal new details about unidentified body found off Lake Michigan in 1988

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities in southwestern Michigan are still trying to identify the body of a woman that was discovered in rocks off Lake Michigan more than 35 years ago.

Michigan State Police say the unidentified body washed ashore in New Buffalo on April 8, 1988. It was exhumed in November 2021 to collect a DNA sample for CODIS entry and forensic genetic genealogy.

Police say the data collected in 2021 was recently reexamined using newer forensic methods. The results indicate the body is that of a black female. While investigators have never been able to identify her, they had believed up until this point that she was a white female.

The body is further described as a middle-aged female, 40 to 60 years old, who is approximately 5′5″ and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is thought to have been wearing a wig or extensions (braided), which had been pulled from the scalp.

She was wearing jeans, specifically a pair of men’s size-38 denim blue jeans with a wide double-ring, striped cloth belt. Underneath the jeans, she was wearing red, white and blue shorts with full-length panty hose.

The woman was not wearing a top but did have on a sandy-colored bra. She was also wearing black-zippered, top ankle boots.

During the initial autopsy, it was discovered that she underwent a hysterectomy. No other scars, marks or tattoos were present.

The woman had a porcelain bridge replacing a front tooth, which is dental work that was considered experimental at the time and was probably performed within the preceding five years of her death. The examining doctor noted she likely did not smoke nor drink alcohol excessively due to the lack of staining observed.

If you have any information that could help identify this woman, please call the MSP Niles Post at 269-683-4411 or the New Buffalo Police Department 269-469-1500.

