Police: At least 3 dead, more wounded in New Mexico shooting

Farmington police said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”
Farmington police said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — At least three people were dead and multiple others wounded Monday after a shooting in Farmington, police said. Schools were put on lockdown.

“There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police said in a Facebook post that said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”

Two officers were shot, it said, including one city police officer and one New Mexico State Police officer. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” the police message said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

An official at the San Juan County sheriff’s office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident “an open and active ongoing investigation.” Mitchell said she did not immediately have more information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 2 hurt after car crashes into tree in Elkhart County
1 killed in Sunday night shooting in South Bend
Jay Caponigro
Longtime Notre Dame Director Jay Caponigro dies at 54
Fire heavily damages Granger home
SkyWest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in South Bend

Latest News

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of...
Recalled infant formula being distributed after initial notice, FDA says
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks