Police investigation underway after 3 killed in Toledo Road crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A car hit a tree in Elkhart County over the weekend killing three of the five occupants.

Teenagers accounted for two of the three deaths.

The call came shortly after 3:00 a.m. in the 23,000 block of Toledo Road.

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Juan Mendoza, of Elkhart, was not wearing a seat belt when his car went off the road, across a couple of front lawns of nearby homes, and into a pine tree.

“It’s very sad. I feel bad for the families who had to let go of their children, especially on the day, the day before Mother’s Day,” said Tyler Fobear, who lives near the crash site. “They went over the driveway, hit the pine tree, and flipped, and the car was mangled, so I’m not sure what kind of speed they were at; they must have been at a high rate of speed in order to wreck as badly as they did.”

Police say the driver of the car was not wearing a seat belt. 18-year-old Juan Mendoza, of Elkhart, died in the crash, as did a front seat passenger, 19-year-old Eduardo Santos.

One of the three backseat passengers, 21-year-old Nayeli Navarro, was killed.

Two other backseat passengers survived and were hospitalized. They are aged 17 and 18 years old.

Police say the crash involved only one vehicle.

