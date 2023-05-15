Police: Body recovered from St. Joseph River could be missing Berrien Springs mother

Crews search the St. Joseph River for Shirani Simpson last Monday, May 8.
Crews search the St. Joseph River for Shirani Simpson last Monday, May 8.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say a body that was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Monday morning could be that of a mother from Berrien Springs who went missing more than a week ago.

Crews have been searching for 42-year-old Shirani Simpson since she disappeared underwater last Sunday, May 7, after trying to save her 8-year-old son who was struggling in the river. The boy was rescued, but his mother has been missing ever since.

Now, Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police say they found a body in the water on Monday morning that is similar to Simpson. The body was discovered around 9 a.m. approximately half a mile north of the St. Joseph Valley Parkway in Sodus Township.

The body was recovered and has been taken to Kalamazoo for scientific identification.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

