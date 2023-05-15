Police: Body recovered from St. Joseph River could be missing Berrien Springs mother

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say a body that was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Monday morning could be that of a mother from Berrien Springs who went missing more than a week ago.

Crews have been searching for 42-year-old Shirani Simpson since she disappeared underwater last Sunday, May 7, after trying to save her 8-year-old son who was struggling in the river. The boy was rescued, but his mother has been missing ever since.

Now, Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police say they found a body in the water on Monday morning that is similar to Simpson. The body was discovered around 9 a.m. approximately half a mile north of the St. Joseph Valley Parkway in Sodus Township.

The body was recovered and has been taken to Kalamazoo for scientific identification.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.