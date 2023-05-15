National Salvation Army Week underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart’s Salvation Army is celebrating National Salvation Army Week.

The week is a time to celebrate the volunteers, donors, and beneficiaries who help the organization achieve its mission.

Local organization officers will be sending messages of appreciation throughout the community, inviting residents to share the honor of helping neighbors overcome poverty, addiction, and homelessness.

