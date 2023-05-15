Medical Moment: The new drug preventing period pain

(WNDU) - Nearly 28 million women suffer from painful uterine fibroids and a related condition called endometriosis.

Both cause severe period pain and may lead to infertility. Now, there is new hope for those who’ve endured this excruciating pain.

Caitlin Winegrove is an elementary school teacher who one day, hopes to have kids of her own.

“In teaching first grade, it’s very important that you move quickly and show up with your energy every day,” Winegrove explained.

But each menstrual period, she’s sitting down from the pain of fibroid tumors and endometriosis.

“I have had painful periods and intense cramping,” Winegrove said.

Fibroids are non-cancerous stalk-like growths inside the uterus. Endometriosis causes tissue to grow outside the uterus.

“With fibroid pain, people feel very heavy, and, like, a pressure associated with it,” said Latasha Murphy, MD, a gynecological surgeon at Mercy Medical System. “With endometriosis pain, typically, that’s described as a burning or sharp stabbing type of sensation.”

Dr. Murphy performed Caitlin’s minimally-invasive laparoscopy revealing ten fibroids and...

“For her endometriosis, we were able to remove endometriosis from about four different locations in her pelvis,” Dr. Murphy explained.

Post-procedure, Dr. Murphy prescribed a new FDA-approved drug called Myfembree.

“So, the way it works is, it decreases the brain’s message to the ovaries to create estrogen,” Dr. Murphy said. “Estrogen stimulates endometriosis and fibroids to grow.”

For Caitlin, it’s been a lifesaver.

“I haven’t been experiencing, really, any cramping. I’ve had very light periods since starting it,” Winegrove said.

Offering new hope for millions of women.

Myfembree was approved by the FDA in mid-2022. In addition to treating fibroids and endometriosis, the drug also serves as an alternative to birth control pills.

