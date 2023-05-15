Man injured in Sunday night South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man was injured following a shooting on South Bend’s west side Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. South Bend police were dispatched to a shooting in the 400 block of South Carlisle Street.

His name has not been released.

The south bend police department’s violent crimes unit is investigating this shooting.

“It’s too early to tell the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but something I always say when people ask me whether people should be concerned: I think there’s always a concern when there’s gun violence in your neighborhood,” said Ashley O’Chap, SBPD spokesperson. “And if there’s something you feel you can help contribute by giving some information -- maybe you saw something out here tonight, maybe you saw something that didn’t quite jive with what you typically see on a Sunday night -- please let us know.”

If you have any information call South Bend police, Michiana Crime Stoppers or 911.

