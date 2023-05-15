Irish softball headed to NCAA regionals for 24th consecutive season

(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame softball and the postseason have been a constant for the past two decades.

But after bowing out of the ACC Tournament in their opening game, the Irish found themselves in an unfamiliar position on the bubble.

However, they found themselves back in familiar territory on Sunday evening after hearing their name get called during the NCAA Tournament selection show.

The Fighting Irish will head to Fayetteville, Ark., for the NCAA Fayetteville Regional as part of a double-elimination field with Oregon, Harvard, and the host Arkansas. It’s the 24th-consecutive regional for Irish softball, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in NCAA softball.

The Irish will take on the Oregon Ducks in the first round of the tournament on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Notre Dame finished the regular season at 29-17-1.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Hot offense powers Irish lacrosse teams past opening round matchups

Updated: May. 13, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Both the Notre Dame men’s and women’s lacrosse teams breezed past their opening round matchups in the NCAA Championships this weekend.

Notre Dame

Irish may seek new apparel deal after contract with Under Armour expires

Updated: May. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The Irish are expected to draw interest from the biggest names.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame softball upset in first round of ACC tournament

Updated: May. 11, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Notre Dame will await its fate for the NCAA tournament, which will be announced during the selection show on Sunday night.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse motivated after last year’s tournament snub

Updated: May. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish were left off the bracket in 2022 after finishing the season with an 8-4 overall record.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse preps for NCAA Tourney opener against Utah

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
With an overall regular season record of 10-2, Notre Dame is the No. 3 seed in this year’s tournament.

Notre Dame

Irish softball learns opening ACC tourney matchup

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
The University of Notre Dame softball team will open conference tournament play this week as a 7-seed against Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame lacrosse teams learn postseason assignments

Updated: May. 7, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Both the Notre Dame men’s and women’s lacrosse teams earned their way into the 2023 NCAA Championship tournament this year, and on Sunday both teams learned their first assignment.

Notre Dame

Shrewsberry lands 2024 commit from Illinois

Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
On Thursday, he picked up a commitment from the class of 2024 in Cole Certa, a shooting guard from Bloomington Central Catholic in Illinois.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s hoops adds forward from transfer portal

Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Graduate student Becky Obinma will join the Irish after three years at Pepperdine and two at TCU.

Notre Dame

ND defensive back Jaden Mickey discusses new book with Mishawaka HS students

Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Mickey visited a 9th grade English class at Mishawaka High School on Thursday to talk about the themes of the book, especially overcoming adversity.