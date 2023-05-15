Irish softball headed to NCAA regionals for 24th consecutive season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame softball and the postseason have been a constant for the past two decades.

But after bowing out of the ACC Tournament in their opening game, the Irish found themselves in an unfamiliar position on the bubble.

However, they found themselves back in familiar territory on Sunday evening after hearing their name get called during the NCAA Tournament selection show.

The Fighting Irish will head to Fayetteville, Ark., for the NCAA Fayetteville Regional as part of a double-elimination field with Oregon, Harvard, and the host Arkansas. It’s the 24th-consecutive regional for Irish softball, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in NCAA softball.

The Irish will take on the Oregon Ducks in the first round of the tournament on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Notre Dame finished the regular season at 29-17-1.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.