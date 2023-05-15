Important reminders during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Important reminders during Skin Cancer Awareness Month
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Skin Cancer Awareness month, and it serves as a reminder to be cautious when you’re out in the sun.

About one in five people will develop skin cancer at some point in their life.

Dr. Cynthia Mayfield from the South Bend Clinic said it’s all about prevention.

Wearing sunscreen and protective clothing, a hat, and sunglasses any time you’re outside can make all of the difference.

Early detection is also key.

Dr. Mayfield said it’s important to screen yourself regularly and check for any unusual spots on your skin.

“Most of our skin cancers are things that aren’t healing well, they might look like a pimple, or a pearly bump or even a scar-like area that breaks open easily and then re-heals,” said Dr. Mayfield.  “So there is more than just brown-colored spots that have to look for in signs of skin cancer.”

The South Bend Clinic will hold a free skin cancer screening on June 2 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Ironwood location.

If you’re interested in attending, you’re asked to schedule an appointment by calling (574) 204-6000.

