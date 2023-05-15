Darden Elementary students evacuated after small gas leak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Darden Elementary School were evacuated from the building on Monday morning after a small gas leak.

According to a letter sent out to Darden parents and guardians, the school conducted a fire drill around 8:45 a.m. due to the smell of gas inside the building. Students and staff were evacuated to the soccer fields nearby as Clay Fire officials investigated.

Eventually, the students were safely shuttled to Clay High School per Darden’s evacuation protocol, where they may be picked up at any time by parents and guardians before the end of the school day at 2:30 p.m.

Due to a small gas leak at Darden Elementary, students were evacuated and safely shuttled to Clay High school per our evacuation plan. Parents and guardians, please refer to the dialer and letter that was sent to you regarding student pickup information. — South Bend Schools (@SouthBendCSC) May 15, 2023

Parents and guardians who are able to pick up their students are asked to line up and remain in their vehicles at Door 3 in the front circle off Juniper Road and follow the instructions of Darden staff assisting there.

Students who are unable to be picked up will be taken home by bus after the school day ends. Lunches will be provided at Clay for Darden students.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call Clay High School’s main office at 574-393-4900.

You can read the letter that was sent out to parents and guardians in its entirety below:

