‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign launches across Indiana, Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Police in Indiana and Michigan are starting up their annual “Click It or Ticket” campaigns once again.

The campaign begins Monday, May 15, and continues through June 4. The national campaign runs concurrent with the start of the busy summer travel season and has the goal of reducing serious traffic injuries and deaths.

For the next three weeks, officers will be out in full force making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up and children are properly secure, as required by Indiana law. Drivers can be cited for lack of seat belt use, but also for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16.

Despite making progress and advances in vehicle safety, police say 236 unbuckled vehicle occupants lost their lives on Indiana roads in 2022. In Michigan, 254 people who were killed in traffic crashes during 2021 were not wearing a seat belt.

Meanwhile, crashes continue to be a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. NHTSA data shows that approximately 46% of all car seats are used incorrectly.

For resources on making sure your children are in the right car seat and that it is used correctly and properly installed, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign launches across Indiana, Michigan

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The national campaign runs concurrent with the start of the busy summer travel season and has the goal of reducing serious traffic injuries and deaths.

News

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy Tuesday with a low chance of rain

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Small shower chances will linger into Saturday and Mother’s Day. Each day this weekend will NOT be a washout.

Community

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

National Salvation Army Week underway in Elkhart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
National Salvation Army Week is a time to celebrate the volunteers, donors, and beneficiaries who help the organization achieve its mission.

News

National Salvation Army Week underway in Elkhart

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Johnnie Lee Johnson

Updated: 1 hour ago
A dad was shot and killed in his front yard while he was doing what he loved, and South Bend police say no one is willing to speak out, even though there were several witnesses.

News

Police: Body recovered from St. Joseph River could be missing Berrien Springs mother

Updated: 1 hour ago
The body has been taken to Kalamazoo for scientific identification.

News

13th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival kicks off Monday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The festival is happening at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at Notre Dame through Thursday.

News

13th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival kicks off Monday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
The festival is happening at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center through Thursday.