‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign launches across Indiana, Michigan

Police in Indiana and Michigan are starting up their annual "Click It or Ticket" campaigns once again.

The campaign begins Monday, May 15, and continues through June 4. The national campaign runs concurrent with the start of the busy summer travel season and has the goal of reducing serious traffic injuries and deaths.

For the next three weeks, officers will be out in full force making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up and children are properly secure, as required by Indiana law. Drivers can be cited for lack of seat belt use, but also for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16.

Despite making progress and advances in vehicle safety, police say 236 unbuckled vehicle occupants lost their lives on Indiana roads in 2022. In Michigan, 254 people who were killed in traffic crashes during 2021 were not wearing a seat belt.

Meanwhile, crashes continue to be a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. NHTSA data shows that approximately 46% of all car seats are used incorrectly.

For resources on making sure your children are in the right car seat and that it is used correctly and properly installed, click here.

