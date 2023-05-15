2nd Chance Pets: Pumpernickel & Rye

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Pumpernickel and Rye!

Pumpernickel and Rye are both 3 months old. They are two boys from the same litter.

They’re both fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped, which means they’re for a forever home!

If you are interested in adopting Pumpernickel, Rye, or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or visit the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.