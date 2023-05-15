13th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival kicks off Monday night

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday night marks the start of the 13th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival.

The festival is happening at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at Notre Dame through Thursday. A couple of films will be made available to watch virtually starting Friday, May 19, and through next Monday, May 22.

Tickets are available now by clicking here.

The 2023 lineup for the festival is listed below:

Monday, May 15

6:30 p.m. - Farewell, Mr. Haffmann

Tuesday, May 16

5:30 p.m. - Karaoke

8 p.m. - Four Winters

Wednesday, May 17

5:30 p.m. - My Neighbor Adolf

8 p.m. - Hummus Full Trailer

Thursday, May 18

6:30 p.m. - SHTTL

Virtual, May 19-22

Matchmaking

Reckonings

13th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival kicks off Monday night

