13th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival kicks off Monday night
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday night marks the start of the 13th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival.
The festival is happening at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center at Notre Dame through Thursday. A couple of films will be made available to watch virtually starting Friday, May 19, and through next Monday, May 22.
Tickets are available now by clicking here.
The 2023 lineup for the festival is listed below:
Monday, May 15
6:30 p.m. - Farewell, Mr. Haffmann
Tuesday, May 16
5:30 p.m. - Karaoke
8 p.m. - Four Winters
Wednesday, May 17
5:30 p.m. - My Neighbor Adolf
8 p.m. - Hummus Full Trailer
Thursday, May 18
6:30 p.m. - SHTTL
Virtual, May 19-22
Matchmaking
Reckonings
