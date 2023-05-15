1 killed in Sunday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting on South Bend’s west side on Sunday night.

Police were called around 8 p.m. to the 400 block of S. Carlisle Street. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Police are not identifying the victim at this time. His autopsy is set for tomorrow.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this shooting.

“It’s too early to tell the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but something I always say when people ask me whether people should be concerned: I think there’s always a concern when there’s gun violence in your neighborhood,” said Ashley O’Chap, SBPD spokesperson. “And if there’s something you feel you can help contribute by giving some information — maybe you saw something out here tonight, maybe you saw something that didn’t quite jive with what you typically see on a Sunday night. Please let us know.”

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

