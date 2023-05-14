Youth-focused wellness fair welcomes Elkhart families

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Parents Coalition for Bully Prevention and Mental Health held its first-ever outdoor community wellness fun fair on Saturday at the Hawthorne Early Learning Center.

The afternoon event included face painting, games, prizes, and lunches for the kids to enjoy.

It was all put together to help ongoing community efforts to foster child safety and culture change through advocacy education and empowerment.

“It’s also to let them know what resources are here, what programs are here for their children. A lot of parents think they have to do it alone. But we’re here to let them know they don’t have to do it alone. It takes a village to do it, and we’re just coming together to make the most of the situation, and have our children be the best they can be,” said Leatra Scott, with the Elkhart Parents Coalition for Bully Prevention and Mental Health.

Community providers also attended the event.

