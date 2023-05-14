Three dead in Elkhart County single vehicle crash
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A fatal car crash in Elkhart County left three people dead.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 3:00 A.M. Saturday morning in the 23000 block of Toledo Rd.
They say the vehicle containing three occupants left the roadway and collided with a tree.
The investigation is still ongoing.
