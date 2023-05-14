Sunday Morning Spotlight: Chef Monnese Plummer and Fancy Delights

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this week’s edition of Sunday Morning Spotlight, Jack Springgate was joined by Chef Monnese Plummer, owner and founder of Fancy Delights!

Founded in 2015, Fancy Delights provides full-service catering in the South Bend-Elkhart region. While Plummer is known for starting the business, there’s much more to this culinary entrepreneur.

You can learn more about Plummer, who was recently honored as part of the 2023 Michiana Forty under 40 class, by watching the video above!

You can also follow Fancy Delights on Facebook by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.