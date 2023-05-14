Sunday Morning Spotlight BONUS: Girls on the Run Michiana

By 16 News Now
May. 14, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We had a double dose of Sunday Morning Spotlight, as Jack Springgate was also joined in the studio by Amy Cooper Collier, executive director of Girls on the Run Michiana!

She told us more about an upcoming 5K in South Bend and how the organization’s mission supports great physical and emotional health for girls in our area. You can learn more by watching the video above!

The South Bend 5K takes place this upcoming Saturday, May 20. For more information and to register, click here.

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Chef Monnese Plummer and Fancy Delights

While Plummer is known for starting the business, there’s much more to this culinary entrepreneur.

Elkhart Police Department holds annual 5K-9 Fun Run

The community was invited to come out, with or without their furry friend, and race alongside the K-9 Unit while also helping to raise funds for it.

3 dead after vehicle hits tree in Elkhart County

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Sunday in the 23000 Block of Toledo Road.

‘Golden Axe Club’ members train with Goshen firefighters

The club is made up of community members who pledged to donate $15,000 to the Goshen Fire Department over three years.

Youth-focused wellness fair welcomes Elkhart families

It was all put together to help ongoing community efforts to foster child safety and culture change through advocacy education and empowerment.

Firefighters battle blaze at junkyard in Marshall County

LaPaz North Township fire officials said they were called to Hundt’s Auto Salvage in the 13000 block of 5C Road.

