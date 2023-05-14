Michiana Humane Society hosts third ‘Pets & Pours’ fundraiser

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - It doesn’t get much better than “barks and brews” as the Michiana Humane Society holds its third “Pets & Pours” fundraiser.

At the Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City, families were welcome to come out, bring their four-legged friends, and appreciate nature.

There was live entertainment, a dog photo booth, and a little competition as owners entered their furry companions to win the 2023 Pet of the Year award.

Local vendors provided beer, wine, and grub, all to help support the Michiana Humane Society.

“We want to grow our community base of supporters,” says Heidi Treacy Tuthill, development director at the Michiana Humane Society. “Honestly, we know that there are a lot of supporters out there, adopters, and people who love their animals, and we wanted to offer them a fundraiser where they could involve their pets, so that’s why we decided on this event. It’s pet-friendly, family-friendly, so anyone that wants to support the shelter can come out and enjoy the day.”

Tuthill tells 16 News that they are in need of foster families as it’s currently kitten season.

“We spay and neuter all the pets that we adopt out; kittens are too young to be spayed and neutered, so we would rather have them grow up in a home than grow up in a kennel at the shelter,” Tuthill said. “If you have space in your home for a few weeks, that you can watch over a litter of kittens, you can help us a lot.”

Entertainment was provided by bands Help Hounds and Toy Dynamite.

Food and drinks were provided by Burn ‘Em Brewing, Shady Creek Winery, Social Que BBQ, Valpo Velvet, and Zorn Brew Works.

For more information on fostering or adopting pets, click the Michiana Humane Society link at the top of the page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.