Long-time Notre Dame Director Jay Caponigro dies at 54

He was the university's senior director of community engagement and the first director of the...
He was the university's senior director of community engagement and the first director of the Robinson Community Learning Center.(Photo provided)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sad news from Notre Dame The University’s Senior Director of Community Engagement and the first director of the Robinson Community Center has died.

According to a campus news release, Jay Caponigro died Thursday at 54 after suffering from an illness for over a year.

A Notre Dame Alum, Caponigro was at the helm in 2001 when the Robinson Center opened, which serves as a partnership with the university and the Northeast Neighborhood.

The well-known Robinson Shakespeare Company launched under Caponigro’s leadership as well. He also was a 2-term South Bend School Board member.

WNDU spoke with Tim Sexton from the University of Notre Dame about the passing of his close friend.

“I would say, Jay Caponigro, if you got a chance to meet him, or were friends with him, or colleagues with him, you were lucky; you were extremely fortunate,” says Tim Sexton, Associate Vice President of Public Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. “And I referenced to several of our colleagues yesterday that the world would be a heck of a lot better place if there were more Jay Caponigros walking on this Earth.”

Caponigro is survived by his wife, four children, and one grandchild.

Visitation for Caponigro is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Palmer Funeral Home Welsheimer Chapel North in South Bend. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.

A mass of Christian burial is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame.

“Jay had the ability to; he listened very well and discerned very well,” Sexton said. “He was so thoughtful regardless of the situation, he treated every single person that was across the table from him with a great deal of respect, and I just think that if you met Jay, you were a friend of Jay’s from that day forward and we’re going to miss him.”

