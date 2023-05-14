Hot offense powers Irish LAX teams past opening round matchups

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Both the Notre Dame men’s and women’s lacrosse teams breezed past their opening round matchups in the NCAA Championships this weekend. Both teams also broke their program record for most goals in a single NCAA tournament game.

Friday evening, the women’s team took down Mercer 21-6 in the Gainesville, FL regional. They’ll play the host Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, the men’s team hosted Utah and handed them a similar beatdown. The final score from South Bend was 20-7. They’ll now look ahead to facing the winner of Sunday’s first-round matchup between Johns Hopkins and Bryant in the NCAA Championship quarterfinals in Annapolis, Maryland. The quarterfinal matchup will be played on Sunday, May 21.

