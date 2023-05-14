Hot offense powers Irish LAX teams past opening round matchups

Both the Notre Dame men’s and women’s lacrosse teams breezed past their opening round matchups...
Both the Notre Dame men’s and women’s lacrosse teams breezed past their opening round matchups in the NCAA Championships this weekend.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Both the Notre Dame men’s and women’s lacrosse teams breezed past their opening round matchups in the NCAA Championships this weekend. Both teams also broke their program record for most goals in a single NCAA tournament game.

Friday evening, the women’s team took down Mercer 21-6 in the Gainesville, FL regional. They’ll play the host Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, the men’s team hosted Utah and handed them a similar beatdown. The final score from South Bend was 20-7. They’ll now look ahead to facing the winner of Sunday’s first-round matchup between Johns Hopkins and Bryant in the NCAA Championship quarterfinals in Annapolis, Maryland. The quarterfinal matchup will be played on Sunday, May 21.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a crash that left a buggy driver and...
Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash
A man is dead after two motorcycles collided near the intersection of Cedar Road and Pierce Road.
1 dead after two-motorcycle crash near Wakarusa
Dominick Williams Jr. is charged in connection to the death of 11-year-old T'yon Horston.
18-year-old charged, wanted in shooting death of 11-year-old
Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Constantine Township
Anthony Brown, 15, will be graduating from Covington Latin School in just a few days.
15-year-old graduating with 4.48 GPA

Latest News

Irish may seek new apparel deal after contract with Under Armour expires
Notre Dame softball upset in first round of ACC tournament
Irish men’s lacrosse motivated after last year’s tournament snub
Irish men’s lacrosse preps for NCAA Tourney opener against Utah